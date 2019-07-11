Heidi Klum Reportedly Married Tom Kaulitz In Secret Ceremony

Model Heidi Klum reportedly got married to singer Tom Kaulitz.

The supermodel, 46, and singer, 29, tied the knot secretly back in February after being engaged for two months, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ. The couple originally announced their engagement in December of 2018.

Klum revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair had set a date for their wedding.

“Yeah, I think we did,” Klum said at the time. “But you will find out eventually.” (RELATED: Supermodel Heidi Klum Shares Life-Changing News)

Klum’s marriage to Kaulitz marks her third marriage and Kaulitz’ second marriage. Klum was previously married to Seal and Ric Pipino. She has four kids total from her three marriages.

Apparently, February is a significant time for the couple because they originally met in February of 2018, according to TMZ.

It’s amazing when celebrities are able to hide things like this from the public. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber tried to get secretly married, but that didn’t last very long. Celebrities love to be private, but usually aren’t very good at it.

I guess getting married would be easier to hide because you’re already wearing the ring, so it’s not as noticeable as when you get engaged.