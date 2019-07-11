Trump Trolls Democratic Presidential Candidates In Latest Tweet Thread

President Donald Trump lobbed attacks at some of his Democratic rivals Thursday while promoting his upcoming summit on social media.

In a tweet thread, the president touted the “Social Media Summit,” a Thursday afternoon event during which conservative social media influencers will visit the White House to address bias and censorship in big tech. However, the thread quickly turned into an indictment of the media at large and some of the Democratic 2020 primary candidates.

A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies. We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

Trump also joked that he would stay in office longer than two terms, writing, “When I ultimately leave office in six years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding).” Democrats and members of the media previously accused Trump of trying to establish a dictatorship when he shared a meme of himself serving as president indefinitely.

….The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media. They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady. When I ultimately leave office in six…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

Trump closed the thread with shots at former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or @AlfredENeuman99, or a very nervous and skinny version of Pocahontas (1000/24th), as your President, rather than what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!” (RELATED: Trump Dubs Buttigieg ‘Alfred E. Neuman’)

….years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding), they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public. That’s why they will all be Endorsing me at some point, one way or the other. Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or @AlfredENeuman99,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019