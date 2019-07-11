Politics

Trump Trolls Democratic Presidential Candidates In Latest Tweet Thread

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One at the White House after spending the weekend at the G20 Summit and meeting Kim Jong Un, in the DMZ on June 30, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Amber Athey White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump lobbed attacks at some of his Democratic rivals Thursday while promoting his upcoming summit on social media.

In a tweet thread, the president touted the “Social Media Summit,” a Thursday afternoon event during which conservative social media influencers will visit the White House to address bias and censorship in big tech. However, the thread quickly turned into an indictment of the media at large and some of the Democratic 2020 primary candidates.

Trump also joked that he would stay in office longer than two terms, writing, “When I ultimately leave office in six years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding).” Democrats and members of the media previously accused Trump of trying to establish a dictatorship when he shared a meme of himself serving as president indefinitely.

Trump closed the thread with shots at former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or @AlfredENeuman99, or a very nervous and skinny version of Pocahontas (1000/24th), as your President, rather than what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!” (RELATED: Trump Dubs Buttigieg ‘Alfred E. Neuman’)