Trump Says He’s ‘Not On Board’ With Jeff Sessions Running For Senate

President Donald Trump reportedly said he does not want former Attorney General Jeff Sessions running for Senate in Alabama, according to Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby.

Shelby told The Hill, that he had spoken with Trump about the possibility of Sessions running for Senate and that the president was against it.

“I did talk to (Sessions). I talked to the president about it to … about if Sessions ran, he was not encouraging,” Shelby said to The Hill. “How do I say it? He was not on board, OK?”

Trump allegedly wanted an attorney general he could tell “who to investigate,” according to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. (RELATED: Trump Wanted An Attorney General He Could Tell ‘Who To Investigate’)

When Trump heard about former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, he was allegedly “furious,” saying he wanted someone in the position who would protect him the way he thought Robert Kennedy and Eric Holder protected their respective presidents. He also added that he wanted someone he could tell “who to investigate,” according to the report.

Trump questioned past actions of attorneys general, hinting that Bobby Kennedy and former President John F. Kennedy spoke about ongoing investigations. Trump also mentioned Holder, who worked under former President Barack Obama, suggesting they also communicated about investigations.

“You’re telling me that Bobby and Jack didn’t talk about investigations? Or Obama didn’t tell Eric Holder who to investigate?” Trump told former strategist Steve Bannon and former counsel Donald McGahn, according to the Mueller report. (RELATED: Trump Says He Is Going To Keep Sessions As Attorney General Until After Midterm Elections)