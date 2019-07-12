Editorial

O.J. Simpson Finds Out Some Places Only Take Credit Cards, Isn’t Very Happy

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

O.J. Simpson released another Twitter video, and this one is about being never too old to learn!

Simpson told his massive following how he had to borrow some cash from some friends because there was some fraud with his bank account.

However, the legendary running back, who beat a double murder charge, then learned some places don’t take cash.

“Do you know there’s companies in America that will not accept the American dollar for good and services? Really!…When did the American dollar get usurped?” the Juice asked his audience.

The internet is truly an awesome place. It’s 2019. At this point, everybody should know some places don’t take cash. Hell, I feel like we all knew that a few years ago.

I guess when you’re doing a few years in the Nevada state penitentiary on robbery and kidnapping charges, you miss a few life updates.

I don’t know why, but it’s just so funny to find out O.J. didn’t know he had to use a card at a place. I wish I could have seen the look on his face. He had to be confused as all hell.

On a side note, if you haven’t already seen Simpson’s Twitter, you have to check it. It’s equal parts bizarre as it is fascinating. One moment, he’s talking about getting even and the next he’s denying having sex with Kris Jenner.

I couldn’t make this stuff up if I tried.

I can’t wait to see what life revelation he has next. It should be a fun one!