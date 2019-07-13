12% Of Men In England Think They Could Score A Point Against Serena Williams

A recent poll about scoring a point on Serena Williams had some outrageous results.

According to a poll from YouGov, 12% of men in England think they could score a point in a tennis match against Serena Williams. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

One in eight! That’s insane.

One in eight men (12%) say they could win a point in a game of tennis against 23 time grand slam winner Serena Williams https://t.co/q0eNBjn7Vu pic.twitter.com/3InBOWdYwh — YouGov (@YouGov) July 12, 2019

Nobody is more straightforward on the differences between men and women in athletics, but any random guy who thinks they could score on Serena Williams is a moron.

The female tennis star would dog walk any guy off of the street! Dog walk them!

Now, could a good male tennis player score on Serena and possibly beat her? Sure, but your average guy off of the street would get embarrassed.

This isn’t basketball we’re talking about here. This is tennis and the greatest woman to ever play the sport we’re talking about. Most random people couldn’t play tennis at a high level if their life depended on it.

Yet, they want us to believe 12% of average guys could score on Serena Williams? Give me a break. It would be ugly, and she would annihilate everybody who honestly thought they could take her.

Wake up, England. This is the type of delusion that’s generally saved for SEC football fans.