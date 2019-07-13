Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel Says He Would ‘Probably’ Cut Off His Penis To Win A Super Bowl

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel would “probably” be okay with losing his penis if it meant winning a Super Bowl as a coach.

The former star linebacker won multiple Super Bowls during his playing days, but hasn’t won one just yet in the early days of his coaching career. Apparently, he’d be willing to make some major sacrifices to get the job done. (RELATED: Mike Vrabel Says Marcus Mariota Will Start For The Titans At Quarterback)

“Been married 20 years. Yeah, probably. You guys will be married for 20 years one day. You won’t need it,” the Titans head coach responded when asked if he’d cut off his genitals to win a Super Bowl during an appearance on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, according to The Tennessean.

I need to know what his wife thinks about this, and I need to know right now. I’m going to go ahead and imagine she can’t be too thrilled.

Having said that, this is a classic football guy move. Most coaches would probably give up a lot to win a ring. I’m not sure how many would be willing to lose their penis.

That’s the championship mentality that sets Vrabel apart. That’s the kind of mindset that’ll put you in the Hall of Fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on May 4, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

If you don’t find this funny, then you simply don’t understand football and the mentality some coaches have. Again, there’s plenty of people out there who would say they’d sacrifice their social life for a year in return for a ring. Most people probably would.

Losing your penis? That’s some next level commitment to the cause.

I might have to start betting on the Titans going forward. Vrabel is out here playing chess when everybody else is playing checkers.