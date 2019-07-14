Chuck Todd To Megan Rapinoe: ‘What Do You Tell A Trump Supporter Who Loves Watching You?’

World Cup soccer star Megan Rapinoe responded to a Sunday morning question from “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd about what she would “tell a Trump supporter” who would like to see her visit the White House.

EXCLUSIVE: World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe responds to her decision to not go to the Trump White House #MTP #IfItsSunday@mPinoe: “I think Trump’s message excludes people that look like me and are me … he is trying to divide so he can conquer, not unite so we can all conquer” pic.twitter.com/FT7KudJCFi — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 14, 2019

“You were talking about at the beginning that you see an opportunity here to preach a message of unity,” Todd told Rapinoe. “How do you preach unity and at the same time you don’t want to be near President Trump, and I get that, how do you do both?”

“I’m figuring that out by the day,” she responded. “I think you inspire people.”

“What do you tell a Trump supporter who loves watching you and is like, ‘I wish she’d go to the White House’?” asked the NBC anchor.

The vocally anti-Trump soccer star, who made news by kneeling during the national anthem at the recent World Cup competition, responded that she would “try to share our message.”

Do you, you know, believe that all people are created equal? Do you believe that equal pay should be mandated? Do you believe that everyone should have healthcare? Do you believe that we should treat everyone with respect? I think those are the basics of what we’re talking about, and I understand people feel upset or uncomfortable. There’s I think some feelings of disrespect about the anthem protest or things that I’ve said in the past, but ultimately I think I am here open and honest.

“I’ve admitted mistakes,” she added. “I will continue to do that. I will continue to be vulnerable and be honest and be open and want to have that conversation because I think Trump’s message excludes people that look like me and that are me, of course, but it excludes a lot of people in his base as well. And I think that he’s trying to divide so he can conquer, not unite so we can all conquer.” (RELATED: MSNBC Forced To Apologize After Megan Rapinoe Yells ‘Motherf***er’ During NYC Parade)

Asked what might change her mind, Rapinoe joked that it would be unlikely Trump would be “willing” to reverse the “50 policy issues” or so that it would take.

