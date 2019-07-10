US

MSNBC Forced To Apologize After Megan Rapinoe Yells ‘Motherf***er’ During NYC Parade

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe celebrates at the end of the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Spain and USA, on June 24, 2019, at the Auguste-Delaune stadium in Reims, northern France. (Photo credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin issued an apology after U.S. women’s soccer star yelled profanity at the World Cup championship parade Wednesday in New York City.

Near the end of the celebration, Rapinoe yelled “New York City, you’re the motherf***er best!” as the adoring crowd cheered her on. Melvin responded by apologizing to MSNBC’s viewers. (RELATED: Megan Rapinoe’s Girlfriend Sue Bird Compares Trump Criticism To ‘Out Of Body Experience’)

“Well, we certainly want to apologize for the language at the end there,” Melvin said. “But that is Megan Rapinoe speaking in New York City right now to the tens of thousands of fans who have assembled to celebrate that World Cup championship.”

Off the field, Rapinoe has become a polarizing figure for her outspoken comments, particularly inflammatory comments she has made about President Donald Trump as well as statements she has made that have been perceived by many as anti-American. (RELATED: US Women’s Soccer Player Says She Will ‘Probably Never Sing The National Anthem Again’) 

Rapinoe stated before the U.S. won the World Cup that she was not “going to the F**king White House,” but recently accepted an invitation from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to visit Capitol Hill.

The U.S. completed its dominant World Cup run Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.