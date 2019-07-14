Politics

President Trump Punches Back On Racism Charges After ‘Go Back’ Tweet

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with journalists after signing tax reform legislation into law in the Oval Office December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump praised Republican leaders in Congress for all their work on the biggest tax overhaul in decades. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Scott Morefield Reporter

President Donald Trump fired back via Twitter Sunday evening at Democrats and others accusing him of racism after he tweeted that four far-left congresswomen should “go back” and fix the countries “they originally came from.”

“So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion,” Trump tweeted. “Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, ‘RACIST.’ Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!”

Earlier Sunday, the president tweeted that “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” —  likely referring to Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley — should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it’s done.” All of them except Omar were born in the United States. (RELATED: Former ICE Director Tom Homan Leaves Ocasio-Cortez Speechless On Immigration)

Trump’s initial tweets drew an intense firestorm in response. The hashtags #RacistInChief and #TrumpIsARacist trended number one and two late Sunday.

While everyone from Nancy Pelosi to Bill Kristol accused the president of “racism” based on the “go back” comment, others pointed out that if the president had racist motives he would have never invited the same people to “come back and show us how it’s done.”