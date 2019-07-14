Ezekiel Elliott’s Lawyer Claims He’s Being Extorted After Criminal Complaint Filed Over Vegas Altercation

Ezekiel Elliott’s situation with a security guard in Las Vegas has escalated, and now his attorney claims the star running back is being extorted.

According to TMZ, a criminal complaint was recently filed against the Dallas Cowboys running back after he appeared to physically bump a security guard during a music festival back in May.

He was briefly placed in handcuffs, but wasn’t arrested. The security guard has since filed a criminal complaint with the police. You can watch the incident. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Placed In Handcuffs During Music Festival In Las Vegas)

However, his lawyers aren’t taking this lying down. In a statement released to Ian Rapoport, they claimed the NFL star has been a “target of extortion.”

Spoke to Frank Salzano, one of #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott’s football agents. He sent me the following statement about Elliott being the “target of extortion.” pic.twitter.com/8cv65HrjoJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 13, 2019

I really don’t understand why Elliott wouldn’t just pay this guy off. He’s almost certainly got the money, and the whole thing is on video, which just makes it that much uglier.

Given how much negative press the NFL star has had in the past, you’d think he’d just want this entire situation to disappear.

If that takes a little bit of money, then so be it.

The last thing Elliott needs is an ugly case or issues with authorities. That’s not to say he couldn’t easily win the case, but it’s just not worth the headache.

If this whole situation can disappear with a little bit of money, then that’s what Elliott should do. The alternative is way too messy and unnecessary.