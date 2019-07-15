Amazon’s #1 Best Selling Dutch Oven – Only $27.99 For Prime Day

Another great Prime Day Deal – Amazon’s Number 1 Best Selling Dutch Oven is on sale today for only $27.99! Anyone who cooks will be delighted with this 4.3-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven. The versatile, sturdy pot is made for even heating and optimal cooking performance by retaining heat and spreading it evenly across the wide, flat base up through the tall sides. The enamel finish is completely safe and will not react to food, thus keeping flavors pure. The Dutch oven is great for cooking, marinating, and even storing food. For best results, cook using low to medium heat and always add water or oil when heating. Vegetable oil or cooking spray promotes better cooking and easier cleaning. You can use it on the stove top or in the oven up to 400 degrees. It is suitable for all cooking surfaces. Loop side handles and a secure-fitting lid make it easy to transport. If you have always wanted a Le Creuset pot and didn’t want to make the investment, here is your chance to try a Dutch oven at a much lower price. You can use it to roast, bake, create sauces and casseroles, and even to make bread. You will not be disappointed.

Avoid metal utensils, which can scratch or chip the enamel finish. Use heat-resistant silicone, plastic, or wooden utensils only. If necessary, use non-abrasive pads or scrapers to remove food residue. For optimal care and longevity, it should be washed by hand. To clean, hand wash the cookware in warm, soapy water, and then rinse and thoroughly hand dry to avoid rusting. Food comes off extremely easily. To best protect the exterior gloss, avoid citrus-based cleaners.

Amazon’s Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven Pot comes is four colors so you can match your kitchen décor. It is available in blue, green, red, and white. Other sizes are also available. The 6-quart pot is reduced from $44.99 to $31.49 and the 7.3-quart version is down from $59.99 to $41.99. These pots are a huge fan favorite. They have a 4.6 out of 5-star rating and reviewers comments include “well made,” “easy to clean,” “heavy duty,” “great value,” “more durable than nonstick pans,” and “love this Dutch oven!” Get one for yourself and buy a couple as gifts! They won’t be priced this low for the rest of the year.





