Guy Gets Drilled In The Groin By Golf Ball In Horrifying Viral Video

One man learned the hard way to not take chances with potential groin injuries.

In a viral video posted Sunday by Barstool Sports on Twitter, a man tries to hit a golf ball through another man’s legs, but it didn’t end well. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, it ended in complete horror. Instead of the ball sailing through the man’s legs, it drilled him square in the groin. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Go ahead and watch the terrifying moment below. You might find yourself in some pain after simply watching it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Waking up and checking your bank balance @foreplaypod (Via ig/shane_dunn32) pic.twitter.com/Swq3w2qT8D — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 14, 2019

I’m not a golf expert, but I’m pretty sure having a golf ball hit any part of your body would result in some serious pain. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Yet, this guy didn’t even hesitate! He’s either incredibly brave or insanely stupid. Perhaps, it’s a mixture of both.

Imagine actually telling a guy to try to hit a golf ball through your legs at a point blank range. You’re not just gambling with your health, you’re gambling with your chances of having children.

That’s the kind of groin shot that could cause damage for days. I took a water balloon to the groin out of a giant slingshot when I was a kid, and I don’t think I was okay for a solid two weeks.

I would assume a golf ball would only be faster and more painful.

I appreciate this guy providing us with some golden content, but he might want to do a little more thinking before he tries to pull off his next brilliant idea.

Let’s hope he got some ice on that sooner than later. I can promise you he was going to need it.