The Very Best Prime Day Deal On A Robot Vacuum–And Mop (All in One!)

We will cut right to the chase, we have recommended and reviewed plenty of robot vacuums. And while many of them can adequately get the job done, you still usually need a good mop to keep your floors going squeaky clean. And the sad reality of things is that while robot vacuums continue to get cheaper, robot mops are still pretty expensive. It is for that reason that when I found this 2 in 1 robot vacuum and mop for under $400 I was blown away-usually mops themselves are more expensive than this…but hey its Prime Day and so after blinking twice and making sure the deal was still there, I decided to read up on the details.

Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, 2000Pa Super Power Suction &Wi-Fi Connectivity and Smart Navigating Robot Vacuum with 5200mAh on sale now for just $398.99

And low and behold-this mop and vacuum combo is actually loaded with other features. For starters, its got super strong suction on the vacuum (2000Pa) and it self recharges meaning you could just leave it alone. However, if you want to take more control over your vacuuming from the comfort of your couch, it offers a variety of modes including carpet mode, quiet mode, mopping mode, turbo mode (it does a very quick but efficient clean through), and max mode apparently slows things down and makes sure you get an extra extensive and through maximum clean. Oh and most of the reviews mention that this vacuum is great for pets and pet hairs given the variety of cleaning options!

Get the Roborock S5 (Normally $569.99) for just $398.99 during this Prime Day Sale

I’m already sold, but if you want to learn more on why this robot vacuum and mop is one of the best deals on smart cleaners, that I have seen today, read more about it here.

