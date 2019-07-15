Trump Doubles Down Amid Criticism From Left And Right For ‘Why Don’t They Go Back’ Tweet

President Donald Trump doubled down Monday after suggesting progressive members of Congress “go back” to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” Sunday in a Twitter rant that brought criticism from the left and right.

“When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them [and] their horrible [and] disgusting actions!” Trump wrote Monday morning on Twitter.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Trump wrote Sunday as part of a longer Twitter rant.

Trump’s Sunday Twitter rant saying that “Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements” for four progressive congresswomen (one of whom is an immigrant) prompted swift reaction, including from people on the right. (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Blames Citizenship Question Fiasco On Republican Laziness In Rare TV Appearance)

“Sad to watch my friend [Donald Trump] take low road regarding [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] of the Bronx, [Rashida Tlaib] of Detroit [Ayanna Pressley] of Boston [and Ilhan Omar] of Somalia [and] Minneapolis. Let’s stick to issues [and] steer clear of language that’s xenophobic even racist. POTUS you’re better than that,” conservative commentator Geraldo Rivera wrote Sunday on Twitter.

“This is racist. And I see Trump people are trying to spin this to just be about Rep. Omar, but we all know that’s a lie. But even if it were just about Rep. Omar, it would still be racist. We don’t tell people we’ve welcomed into this country to ‘go back,'” “The View” co-host Meghan McCain wrote Sunday on Twitter.

His 2016 rival also put in her two cents.

“They’re from America, and you’re right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote Sunday on Twitter.

Members of Congress also weighed in.

“I was around 16 when I first heard a version of ‘go back to your country.’ A drunk white guy screaming at an elderly Filipino lady, saying all kinds of foul stuff. Everyone at that bus stop told him to cut it out and he slinked away. We have to be the people at the bus stop,” Democratic Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz wrote Sunday on Twitter.

“Like some of my Democratic colleagues, I’m young, from an immigrant family, also very critical of Trump. Funny thing though, he never tells me to ‘go back where I come from.’ Hmm I wonder why?” Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle wrote Sunday on Twitter.

Jelani Cobb of The New Yorker pointed out that “the same [four] Democrats]” are under fire from Trump on the right and establishment Democrats on the left.

“If you’re keeping score, the House Democratic leadership and the racist xenophobic President of the United States are attacking… the same [four] Democrats,” Cobb wrote Sunday on Twitter.

