U.S. Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Attacks Ex-Teammate Hinkle As ‘Intolerant’ And ‘Homophobic’

U.S. women’s national soccer team goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris attacked former teammate Jaelene Hinkle as “intolerant,” and “homophobic” in a tweet storm Monday.

The 26-year-old Hinkle, considered one of the more talented defenders, is also an outspoken Christian and a supporter of traditional marriage, and some believe her faith may have kept her off the national team during its latest World Cup championship. Harris strongly disagreed, saying that Hinkle’s “religion was never the problem.” (RELATED: US Women’s Soccer Player Says She Will ‘Probably Never Sing The National Anthem Again’)

“Hinkle, our team is about inclusion. Your religion was never the problem,” Harris said. “The problem is your intolerance and you are homophobic.”

“You don’t belong in a sport that aims to unite and bring people together,” Harris continued.

Hinkle, our team is about inclusion. Your religion was never the problem. The problem is your intolerance and you are homophobic. You don’t belong in a sport that aims to unite and bring people together. You would never fit into our pack or what this team stands for. https://t.co/XmzKIB88UV — Ashlyn Harris (@Ashlyn_Harris) July 15, 2019



Hinkle came under fire in 2015 after she criticized the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage, tweeting that the world is “falling farther and farther away from God.”

Hinkle also turned down a chance to play for the national team during the Summer of 2017 because she refused to wear a rainbow-decorated jersey celebrating Gay Pride month. Hinkle was cut from the national team the next year, although head coach Jill Ellis said the decision was based on performance, not Hinkle’s faith.

The team has several openly gay players and coaches including Ellis and midfielder Megan Rapinoe.