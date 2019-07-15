Twitter Reacts To Woody Harrelson Attending Wimbledon

Woody Harrelson might have stolen the show Saturday at Wimbledon.

The legendary actor attended the tennis event, and it quickly lit Twitter up. Mostly because the "True Detective" star seemed to be absolutely on a different level with his reactions.

I imagine why that's why it became one of the biggest moments of the weekend on the social media site.

woody is entering the next plane of existence pic.twitter.com/cqlQqjQfje — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

He also tried to get to his seats at some point but was stopped by security. Luckily, he had a drink in his hand to keep himself busy.

You can’t ever complain when there’s an ice cold drink in your hand.

A stirring tale of loss, endurance and triumph at #Wimbledon in three acts, starring @WoodyHarrelson pic.twitter.com/8BUuUqybbm — Chris Joseph (@byChrisJoseph) July 13, 2019

I don’t know why I find this so funny, but I do. Harrelson is a super funny guy, and I’d just love to know what was going through his mind as he watched all the tennis action.

The guy looked like he was on a different planet and absolutely loving life.

Woody Harrelson’s reaction to watching a dude get hit in the throat then the balls on back to back points pic.twitter.com/0hoA3dDUUQ — Mike LaPenta (@MikeLaPenta) July 13, 2019

Imagine telling Woody Harrelson he can’t go to his seat! Imagine the guts on that security guard! If anything, they should have offered him a refill as they escorted him to his seat.

After all, is there any other way to treat an American icon?

Props to Harrelson for reminding us all how great he is.