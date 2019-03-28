Watch This Behind-The-Scenes Look At Netflix’s New Movie ‘The Highwaymen’ With Kevin Costner

Netflix is releasing “The Highwaymen” Friday, and it looks like a great movie.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), THE HIGHWAYMEN follows the untold true story of the legendary lawmen who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done.” (RELATED: Watch Kevin Costner And Woody Harrelson In The Trailer For The Bonnie & Clyde Film ‘The Highwaymen’)

The streaming service recently dropped an awesome inside look, and it’s worth checking out. If you’re a fan of Woody Harrelson or Kevin Costner, then you’re absolutely not going to want to miss it.

Check it out below, and watch the people behind the film explain how they brought it to our screens.

I can’t wait to see this movie. It looks awesome. Kevin Costner is such a badass, and I’ll never feel different after watching “Yellowstone.”

After watching Kevin Costner as John Dutton, I will always see him as one of the baddest men in the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Feb 11, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

Now, we get to watch him and Woody Harrelson hunt down Bonnie and Clyde. Given the fact those two went out in a blaze of glory, I can’t wait to see how they show it in the movie. Those two got obliterated.

Check it out tomorrow and let us know in the comments what you think.

