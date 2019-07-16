A Look At Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Democrats

Some in the media are trying to make the Jeffrey Epstein scandal all about President Donald Trump, but it turns out high profile Democratic politicians and Hollywood stars were friends with Epstein too.

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill takes a closer look at his ties to high profile Democrats and celebrities. (RELATED: George Stephanopoulos Says It Was A Mistake To Dine With Epstein After His First Stint In Jail.)

Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking earlier this month.

WATCH:

