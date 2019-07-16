Politics

Beto Raises Less Than $4 Million As Poll Puts Him At 0%

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Whitney Tipton Reporter

Beto O’Rourke is set to report only $3.6 million for April-June, a dismal performance given his campaign’s previous quarter, which comes in the wake of  a 0% poll performance.

The number is a significant decline for O’Rourke, who raised $9.4 million Jan-March and boasted a $6.1 million first-day haul after announcing his presidential run March 14, Politico reported.

O’Rourke’s polling numbers have decreased, hovering in the low-single digits, with the latest poll out from St. Anselm showing him at 0% in New Hampshire, according to RealClearPolitics.

“I won’t sugarcoat it: We have work to do, but we have the resources we need to execute our strategy,” said Jen O’Malley Dillon, O’Rourke’s campaign manager, in an email to Politico.

INDEPENDENCE, IA - JULY 04: Democratic presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and his son Henry O'Rourke greet people during the Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2019 in Independence, Iowa. Democratic candidates for president including Joe Biden, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are celebrating America’s independence in Iowa. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

INDEPENDENCE, IA – JULY 04: Democratic presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and his son Henry O’Rourke greet people during the Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2019 in Independence, Iowa. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

The campaign announced it plans to expand Iowa field offices to 11, and will continue his aggressive appearance schedule. Several new operatives are set to start at his El Paso headquarters as well as in Iowa. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Says Some Of His Ancestors Owned Slaves)

The O’Rourke campaign said  the $3.6 million in donations came from 199,899 contributors. It also confirmed having enough small donors to exceed the 130,000 fall presidential debate threshold.

The campaign also said that 99% of fundraising has been online, and 98% of his donations have been below $200.

The second quarter $3.6 million also raises alarms given the former Democratic Texas Congressman’s previous 2018 senate run, when he raised more than that for each of the four quarters he spent fundraising.

April-June saw a combined haul of $100 million by the Democrats who lead O’Rourke including former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, according to Politico.

O’Rourke bested fellow Democratic candidates Julian Castro, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and businessman Andrew Yang, who each brought in around $2.8 million.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock came in $2 million, and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper raised $1.2 million.

