Amazon Prime Day Deal – Home Security Kit Only $214

The worst feeling a person can have is not feeling safe in their own home. Don’t let that be you. Today put your own security and peace of mind first by investing in a Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit. Technology has taken home security to a whole other level. This security system sends notifications to your phone when doors or windows open, motion is detected, when smoke and carbon monoxide detectors go off or water or low temperatures occur. You can control your Ring Alarm, Ring Doorbell and other Ring products with the Ring app on your phone. This security kit has a base station, seven contact sensors, two motion detectors, smoke and CO listeners, flood and freeze sensors, panic button, keypad and range extender. Customize your protection and talk to Alexa arm, disarm and check on your Ring Alarm system.

You can easily set up the Ring Alarm system in minutes and get optional professional monitoring for $10 a month with no long-term contracts or cancellation fees. This product has 2,187 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars. People have said the system has a “painless setup,” “excellent value,” “excellent customer service” and “great system.” Take advantage of the 40% off in this Prime Day deal and buy this system for only $214! Don’t wait until it’s too late to secure your home.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.