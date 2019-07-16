House Vote Delayed After Pelosi Calls Trump Comments ‘Racist’ On Floor

The House of Representatives on Tuesday postponed a vote to condemn President Donald Trump’s tweets against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and several other freshman congresswomen after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called the presidents racist comments racist on the floor.

“These comments from the White House are disgraceful and disgusting and the comments are racist. Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets,” Pelosi said. “To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people.”

“I urge a unanimous vote,” Pelosi said as she introduced the resolution to condemn Trump’s tweets against the four freshman congresswomen. (RELATED: Pelosi Announces Resolution Condemning Trump For ‘Go Back’ Tweets Directed At Ocasio-Cortez, Other Freshman Democrats)

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins then asked Pelosi if she would like to “rephrase her comment,” as members of the House are not allowed to call the president “racist” on the floor, NBC News reported.

House Minority Leader then called for a vote to remove the vote from the record, which was shut down by House Democrats.

Trump defended himself Sunday night as Democrats and others have continued to accuse him of racism after he tweeted that freshman Democratic Representatives, New York Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna S. Pressley, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar should “go back” and fix the countries “they originally came from.” (RELATED: President Trump Punches Back On Racism Charges After ‘Go Back’ Tweet)

Pelosi announced Monday that House Democrats were drafting a resolution to condemn Trump’s tweets.

Democrats are expected to vote on the resolution later Tuesday night.