Luxurious Beckham Hotel Gel Pillows 56% Off For Prime Day!

According to the National Sleep Foundation, you need to replace your pillows every 1-2 years. This is the best way to ensure continued support and to combat the accumulation of dust mites. If you and your family are in need of new pillows, you are in luck. Amazon has some fantastic pillows on sale for Prime Day! The Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow is Amazon’s Choice for pillows. Apparently, purchasers agree because there are over 5,900 reviews and the rating remains 4.4 out of 5-stars. The cover is made of 100% cotton and and the filling is 100% poly gel fiber. Beckham Luxury Linens crafts these pillows with super plush gel filling that is superior to other pillows. They are stylish, luxurious, and incredibly comfortable. They have a no-shift construction to eliminate lumpiness as you sleep.
Comfort isn’t the only benefit of these pillows. They are dust mite, mold, and mildew resistant. Additionally, they are completely allergen and chemical-free making them the perfect choice for asthma and allergy sufferers. The cover is fade and stain resistant as well, but you can throw them in the washing machine any time you want so they always look and feel new. The company is so positive you will love their pillows they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. The 2-Pack set of Queen pillows retails for $79.99, but you can get them today for only $34.99 – that’s a 56% reduction in cost. Don’t waste another minute. Take advantage of this great deal and replace all your pillows with Beckham Hotel Gel Pillows.
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.