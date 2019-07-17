Baker Mayfield Says He ‘Absolutely’ Wanted ‘Revenge’ Playing Against Hue Jackson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield really wanted to beat Hue Jackson once he left the team.

Jackson was fired from the Browns last season and quickly took a job with the Bengals. That didn’t sit well with the young quarterback, who went out and beat Jackson and the Bengals.

“Absolutely. I’m not gonna lie to you and say that the first time I played Hue did not feel good. It’s human nature to want to get revenge,” Mayfield told ESPN when talking about beating Jackson and the Bengals in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Says Duke Johnson Needs To ‘Get Out Of The Way’ If He’s Not Going To ‘Join’ The Team)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Sep 20, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

While I understand the point Mayfield is making, I still don’t understand why he feels the need to say these things.

He’s the face of an NFL franchise. He was the first overall pick of the draft. Why does he feel the need to let his brain hang around in the past?

Focus on winning and nothing else. Hue Jackson should be a distant memory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Aug 22, 2018 at 3:05pm PDT

Mayfield played reasonably well last season, and the Browns appear to be trending upward. That’s all the more reason to not talk about needing to go out and get revenge against former coaches.

Why is this so hard for the young gunslinger to figure out? There’s so much to like about Mayfield, but he just can’t seem to get it figured out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Dec 14, 2018 at 9:35pm PST

You don’t see other star quarterbacks doing this. You don’t see them doing this at all. Yet, Mayfield just keeps running his mouth.

He needs to relax, make the playoffs, win a playoff game and then he can start talking. Until that happens, it’s all just a waste of time and energy.