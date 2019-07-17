‘Gossip Girl’ Set To Return To Television On New Streaming Service

Everyone’s favorite teenage drama “Gossip Girl” is officially set to be remade.

A ten episode series will stream on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max, according to a report published Wednesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” the logline reads. “The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

“Gossip Girl” helped launch the careers of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Weswick and others. However, none of the original cast are involved in the new project. The new series will be more of an extension of the The CW show that ran from 2007-2012. (RELATED: Netflix Is Officially Saying Goodbye To ‘Friends’)

“It’s just a new look at this particular society in New York, the idea being that society changes constantly,” “Gossip Girl” showrunner Joshua Safran said. “So how has this world changed, how has social media and its effect changed? All of those things allow us to look at the world 12 years on as opposed to just redoing the story. None of us are interested in just redoing a story.”