Kristen Bell Turns 39 Years Old

July 18 is Kristen Bell’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Kristen Bell is an American actress born in Michigan. She began her career while she was still a student studying theater at New York University. She appeared on Broadway while simultaneously taking classes, landing a role in “The Crucible” in 2002.

Bell grabbed her breakout role in 2004 as the lead character in “Veronica Mars.” While filming the show she was nominated for multiple awards and won the Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television in 2006. (RELATED: Kristen Bell Thinks Nonconsensual ‘Snow White’ Kiss Is ‘Weird’)

Her success on “Veronica Mars” led to other roles. Bell narrated episodes of “Gossip Girl” while also appearing in “Heroes.”

She later starred in movies such as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Couples Retreat,” “When In Rome” and “Frozen.”

Bell began dating actor Dax Shepard in 2007. The couple shares two daughters together.