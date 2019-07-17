Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Bonding Over Motherhood

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship has reportedly gotten stronger as the two royals bond over the shared life experience of motherhood.

"There is a sense of [Meghan and Kate's] relationship strengthening," a royal source told People magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

And as far as all those pictures that surfaced of the duchess' appearance at the Women's Wimbledon finals, the two reportedly "were genuine and sweet together," per an insider.

And when Markle’s pal Serena Williams lost her match, “Kate put her hand out and rubbed Meghan’s back to console her,” one close observer told the outlet.

“It illustrated a warm relationship between these women who have young babies and are in similar situations in their lives,” royal commentator Victoria Arbiter shared.

“They’re each a little more relaxed,” an insider explained. “They have more in common now.”

‘Babies are a great leveler,” Arbiter explained. “The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”

One royal source said that since The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved out of Kensington Palace and away from where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live, it has allowed “them more time to be like family” rather than colleagues.

“Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they [Meghan and Kate] have more the makings of a team than people imagined,” longtime royals author Robert Lacey. “And they have a common interest as partners to these two men who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children.”