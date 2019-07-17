Plane Crashes In Water Near Maryland Beach

A small plane plunged into the water off a Maryland beach Tuesday evening after suffering from engine problems, according to Maryland State Police.

Beachgoers witnessed a plane crash right off the shores of Ocean City after the pilot was forced to perform an emergency landing, CBS Baltimore reported.

The pilot, Trevor Deihl, was the only person on the plane.

“Pilot told troopers he experienced engine trouble and ultimately glided the plane onto the water. Federal aviation officials have been notified. The investigation into the cause is continuing,” Maryland State Police said in a tweet.

Witnesses by the beach saw the plane crash-land into the ocean about a quarter-mile from the shore, according to CBS Baltimore.

“This was not only a great landing by the pilot but a great response from the first responders, including our public works crews who assisted in removing the plane from the beach,” Ocean City’s communications manager, Jessica N. Waters, told Newsweek. (RELATED: 9 Dead In Hawaii After Sky Dive Plane Goes Down ‘Fully Engulfed In Fire’)

Deihl was about a mile offshore when he started having engine trouble as he was flying from Reedville, Virginia, and planned on landing at the Ocean City airport, Newsweek reported.

“I happened to look up and I saw the plane coming right directly over top of us, and I said to my husband, ‘Look at that! That’s strange! It’s very close!” witness Charlotte Higdon said. “The engine was making a sputtering noise and there was smoke coming out of the one side of it.”

