Trump Blasts Democrats For Failed Impeachment Vote

President Donald Trump blasted Democrats after the House of Representatives voted Wednesday to table a measure to begin the impeachment process against the president, the first necessary step to remove him from office.

The House voted 332-95 as Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green introduced the resolution after the House voted to condemn Trump over his “go back” comments towards four freshmen House Democrats. Trump fired back after the vote, saying this vote is one of the “most ridiculous” and “time consuming” projects he has ever had to work on.

The United States House of Representatives has just overwhelmingly voted to kill the Resolution on Impeachment, 332-95-1. This is perhaps the most ridiculous and time consuming project I have ever had to work on. Impeachment of your President, who has led the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

Trump also touted his success as president, saying he has had “the best job numbers, biggest tax reduction” and that he “rebuilt military and much more.”

….Greatest Economic BOOM in the history of our Country, the best job numbers, biggest tax reduction, rebuilt military and much more, is now OVER. This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

In March, Green broke with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump. Green, who has previously had several other bills to impeach Trump get overwhelmingly rejected by the House, said in an interview with C-SPAN that he is pushing for a third impeachment vote, one day after Pelosi said in an interview of her own that impeachment was “just not worth it.”

However, before the most recent vote on Wednesday Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill in a press conference, “I don’t know what we will do,” adding, “we will deal with it on the floor.” Later Pelosi told reporters there are “six committees that are working on following the facts … That is the serious path that we are on.”

Green has mentioned obstruction of justice, a violation of the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause, a violation of the Constitution’s domestic emoluments clause, undermining the federal judiciary process and undermining the press, as the reasons for wanting to impeach Trump, although he has presented no evidence to back up these claims. (RELATED: House Tables Vote To Consider Articles Of Impeachment For Trump)