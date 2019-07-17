Trump Airs List Of Grievances Against Dem ‘Squad’ During NC Rally

President Donald Trump detailed some of the statements from the freshman Democratic “squad” that he finds reprehensible during a Wednesday night rally in North Carolina.
The president teased on Twitter earlier in the day that he would talk about the so-called “squad” — which unofficially consists of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley — at the rally.
Big Rally tonight in Greenville, North Carolina. Lots of great things to tell you about, including the fact that our Economy is the best it has ever been. Best Employment & Stock Market Numbers EVER. I’ll talk also about people who love, and hate, our Country (mostly love)! 7:PM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019
Trump made good on the promise, listing allegedly anti-Semitic, anti-American comments and other statements he opposes from the four congresswomen.
WATCH:
Ocasio-Cortez:
- “She said essentially Nazis are running concentration camps [on the border]”
- “Cortez said that illegal immigrants are more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be”:
- “She described contemporary America — that’s you, that’s me, that’s all of us — as garbage“
Omar:
- “Blamed the United States for the terrorist attacks on our country, saying that terrorism is a reaction to our involvement in other people’s affairs”
- “Smeared U.S. service members involved in ‘Black Hawk Down'”
- “Minimized the September 11th attacks on our homeland, saying, ‘some people did something‘”
- Pleaded for compassion for ISIS recruits attempting to join the terrorist organization
- “Laughed that Americans speak of Al Qaeda in a menacing tone and remarked that you ‘don’t say America with this intensity'”
- “Just this week, when asked whether she supported Al Qaeda … she refused to answer”
- “Blamed the United States for the crisis in Venezuela“
- “Looks down with contempt on the hardworking Americans, saying that ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country”
- “She talked about the evil Israel and it’s ‘all about the Benjamins'”
Tlaib:
- “Agreed with Omar’s characterization of 9/11″
- “Said that members of Congress who support Israel forgot what country they represent”
- “Also used the ‘F’ word to describe the presidency and your president”
Pressley:
- “She thinks that people with the same skin color all need to think the same”
- “Just this week she refused to condemn the Antifa”