‘Westworld’ Creator Lisa Joy Discusses Shooting Season 3 In Singapore

“Westworld” creator Lisa Joy recently opened up about the third season of the show shooting in Singapore.

The hit HBO show is almost certainly going out of the park for the third season, and that means the audience will likely see a modern setting. Singapore was the location used for shooting, and Joy loved the entire atmosphere. (RELATED: Watch ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer)

Joy recently told Yahoo the following about filming in Singapore and why it was picked:

When we were trying to think about what the future could look like, we scouted and examined a bunch of areas, and that’s how we came to Singapore. There’s nowhere that looks like Singapore; it’s absolutely beautiful on a purely aesthetic level…Singapore has done this incredible job of integrating nature into the city. We’re staying in the Parkroyal on Pickering and there’s greenery everywhere, just crawling up there. There’s a kind of beauty to a skyscraper.

It’s going to be fascinating to see what we get in season three of the awesome show. At the end of season two, Dolores dipped out of the park, which has us all thinking the western storylines are over.

Part of me is disappointed we’re leaving the park. The western aspect of the show was awesome. After all, it is called “Westworld.”

The park being in the west was awesome, and it’s part of the reason I was so drawn to the show.

On the other hand, I’m fascinating to see what we get going forward. The show being shot in Singapore is a good indication we’re going to get an extremely modern world in season three, which the first preview seems to backup.

There’s no specific start date for “Westworld” season three yet, but we do know it’ll return sometime in 2020.

Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too much longer. With “Game of Thrones” officially over, we need “Westworld” back more than ever.

I can’t wait to watch all the action unfold!