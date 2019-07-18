Luke Grimes Talks Kayce’s Journey In ‘Yellowstone’ Behind-The-Scenes Video For ‘Only Devils Left’

The Paramount Network recently dropped an awesome inside look at the latest “Yellowstone” episode, titled “Only Devils Left.”

As you all know, the latest episode aired Wednesday night, and there was a ton of stuff going on. Kayce and his role on the ranch was a major focus, and the episode ended with a livestock agent killing a gun-toting teenager at the end. It’s also becoming increasingly clear the youngest Dutton son is being groomed to take over. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Awesome In New Episode ‘Only Devils Left’)

Luke Grimes really opened up about Kayce’s journey in the video and stated the following about the episode and his character:

John gives him this responsibility. If he’s ever going to be in John’s position, there’s a lot of things he needs to learn along the way. There’s a political side to the whole thing Kayce does not understand at all. He knows the land, he knows horses, he knows how to take care of cattle. He has no clue how to run it politically. His father is setting him on a track where he can learn that stuff, and it’s probably exactly the way John did it. Within that he runs into the kind of violence you say Kayce involved with a lot in season one, except that he’s on the other side of it and he’s trying to be the peacemaker sort of.

You can watch the full video below.

John Dutton’s enemies struck a direct hit on the ranch. The cast weighs in on “Only Devils Left.” #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/iWTVhPLrZN — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 18, 2019

I can’t wait to see where Kayce’s story goes from here. There’s no question at this point in time that he’s the man John wants to take over when the time comes, and that was evident in the new episode.

Kayce is also trying to smooth over the issues with Monica, which I think we’ve all been cheering for to happen.

You can also bet your life there’s more violence on the horizon with Kayce now that the ranch is on the brink of war.

Hell, it’s not at the brink anymore. After the cattle stunt, they’re at war.

Next Wednesday should be another great episode as we watch the Dutton family defend what is theirs at all costs.

I can’t wait to watch it all unfold. Sound off in the comments with your predictions of what is to come. I can’t wait to hear what you all think.