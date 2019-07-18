REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Awesome In New Episode ‘Only Devils Left’

We had an incredible episode of “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network on Wednesday night.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

There are several points to unpack from the fourth episode of season two. In what I would say was the best episode in the new season with “Only Devils Left,” it was an adrenaline rush from start to finish.

Right from the jump, somebody dropped alfalfa or clover into a field, loaded up John Dutton’s cows from a plane, and the animals died from bloat. (RELATED: New ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘The Reek Of Desperation’ Provides Tons Of Plot Development, Not Much Action)

In response, John has the sheriff deputize Kayce and his livestock authority guys. It’s clear John is out for blood, and who could blame him?

This was a direct attack against the ranch, and it worked to a shocking degree.

That was only the first thing that got things cranked up. The Beck brothers finally came face-to-face with John, and the highly-anticipated meeting didn’t disappoint.

A physical altercation started when Rip took out their two apparent bodyguards, but cooler heads prevailed for the conversation we’ve all been waiting for to finally take place.

The Beck bothers give John the offer of helping him destroy the casino plan from Dan Jenkins and Rainwater.

John declines the offer initially, but drops one hell of an awesome line when he says, “All the Angels are gone, son. There’s only Devils left.”

Something tells me the Beck brothers aren’t going to love being turned down, and that’s likely going to turn into a major storyline over the remaining episodes. It’s a shame too because I thought they made a compelling alliance.

Jamie is also back on the ranch, and he’s as heated as ever with Beth. It’s almost painful to watch those two together on screen, and I say that as a compliment. Their hatred for each other feels so real that it’s uncomfortable to watch.

As for Kayce and Monica, shortly before the end of the episode, the youngest Dutton son heads over to his wife’s apartment. Not surprisingly, the two end up having sex. It’s about time. Hopefully, these two are officially back together.

Finally, Kayce is back on the road and this is the major moment of the episode. He finds a rancher killing his own cattle and blaming wolves in some kind of a fraud scheme. During an attempted arrest, they repeatedly called for backup, which the sheriff denied.

The livestock agent with Kayce ends up shooting the man’s son when he draws down on them with a shotgun.

We’re now officially off to the races in “Yellowstone.” For once, somebody died in front of Kayce and it wasn’t his fault. It probably still won’t matter. He showed up to a ranch and a teenager got blown out of his shoes.

It’s also clear as day the sheriff and John are on a collision course.

It was a great episode, and I can’t wait to see what happens next week. We finally got a bit of action, and the paths people will take are becoming clearer.