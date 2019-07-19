REPORT: R. Kelly In Solitary Confinement As He Fears For His Life In Prison

Singer R. Kelly is reportedly worried about his safety in prison.

The 52-year-old singer is relieved to be in solitary confinement since many in general population know he’s been accused of sex crimes, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ. Kelly feels safe in solitary because he doesn’t have to worry about being attacked, his lawyer Nicole Becker told TMZ after a recent visit.

Judge rules R. Kelly will be held without bond in federal case. Kelly is facing 18 combined counts for alleged sexual crimes against 10 victims: https://t.co/vC2lpSPOsn pic.twitter.com/DUhtq6pAcm — Complex (@Complex) July 16, 2019

Kelly reportedly believes that if he were in general population his life would be in grave danger.

While Kelly feels safer in solitary, his lawyer claimed it made things hard for the singer because he doesn’t have anyone to help him as he is illiterate. (RELATED: R. Kelly Denied Bond After Pleading Not Guilty To Sex-Related Felonies)

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is being held in prison without bail after prosecutors deemed him “an extreme danger to the community, especially underage girls.”

He is awaiting trial on a 13-count indictment on charges including child pornography, obstruction of justice and enticing a minor to participate in sexual acts. Kelly pleaded not guilty.

A federal judge has ordered R. Kelly to be held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex crime charges: “We’re not very happy about that, but that’s the decision of the judge, so we have to live with it,” R. Kelly’s publicist Darrell Johnson said pic.twitter.com/PTVNx8secb — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) July 16, 2019

Meanwhile, he is also facing a federal indictment in Brooklyn for allegedly setting up a sex ring that spans nationwide.

Kelly will attend an extradition hearing to be brought to Brooklyn sometime around Sept 4, authorities have said.