Report: Bernie Sanders Not Paying Campaign Workers $15 An Hour

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign is reportedly locked in a labor dispute with workers who say they want to be payed an annual salary that would equal the $15 hourly wage that Sanders says should be the minimum for all workers.

Campaign workers have reminded Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir of the Democratic presidential candidate’s commitment to a $15-an-hour minimum wage, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post, published Thursday.

Sanders has made a point of lecturing large companies like Walmart and McDonald’s about greater salary compensation for their workers while he has highlighted his own campaign workers being the first unionized personnel in a presidential run. The House of Representatives approved legislation Thursday that would raise the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2025. (RELATED: The Key To Winning In 2020 Will Be Properly Explaining Socialism, Says Bernie Sanders)

But apparently, unionization has not brought the salary demands that the workers are reportedly asking for and Shakir has not talked about the dispute until now. Correspondence reviewed by the Post suggests the disagreement has been a source of contention since May.