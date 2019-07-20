President Trump Has Talked With Swedish Prime Minister, Will ‘Personally Vouch’ For A$AP Rocky

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that he has talked with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven about A$AP Rocky’s incarceration.

The president offered to “personally vouch” for Rocky’s bail and assured Löfven that the star rapper wasn’t a flight risk. Trump also added that teams for the two sides will speak again within the next 48 hours about what to do.

Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

….Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

My friends, it’s all coming together. Donald Trump has been making some huge strides in the past day, and it looks like Rocky could be home very soon. (RELATED: Swedish Ambassador Says The White House And State Department Are In Contact Over A$AP Rocky‘s Arrest)

First, he spoke about it in the Oval Office on Friday, and now has spoken with the leader of Sweden. Good things are happening.

NEW: Pres. Trump says multiple people have reached out to him to help A$AP Rocky, rapper currently detained in Sweden. “We’ll be working with the State Department, and we hope to get him home soon,” Melania Trump says. https://t.co/QJGLBViRCo pic.twitter.com/6kS9gZ7B2V — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2019

The entire situation with A$AP Rocky is disgraceful and should be a gigantic embarrassment for the country of Sweden.

He did everything he could to defuse a situation with two guys following him around and was instead arrested.

It’s completely absurd, and the whole country should be outraged.

Let’s hope he’s back stateside sooner than later. With Trump personally involved, it shouldn’t take much longer.