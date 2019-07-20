Editorial

President Trump Has Talked With Swedish Prime Minister, Will ‘Personally Vouch’ For A$AP Rocky

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that he has talked with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven about A$AP Rocky’s incarceration.

The president offered to “personally vouch” for Rocky’s bail and assured Löfven that the star rapper wasn’t a flight risk. Trump also added that teams for the two sides will speak again within the next 48 hours about what to do.

My friends, it’s all coming together. Donald Trump has been making some huge strides in the past day, and it looks like Rocky could be home very soon. (RELATED: Swedish Ambassador Says The White House And State Department Are In Contact Over A$AP Rocky‘s Arrest)

First, he spoke about it in the Oval Office on Friday, and now has spoken with the leader of Sweden. Good things are happening.

The entire situation with A$AP Rocky is disgraceful and should be a gigantic embarrassment for the country of Sweden.

He did everything he could to defuse a situation with two guys following him around and was instead arrested.

It’s completely absurd, and the whole country should be outraged.

 

Let’s hope he’s back stateside sooner than later. With Trump personally involved, it shouldn’t take much longer.