Swedish Ambassador Says The White House And State Department Are In Contact Over A$AP Rocky’s Arrest

Swedish Ambassador to the U.S. Karin Olofsdotter opened up about the arrest of A$AP Rocky, but her comments didn’t do her country many favors.

The star rapper was taken into custody in early July after he got into a physical altercation with two men who wouldn’t leave him alone. Despite trying to de-escalate the situation, the Swedes now want Rocky held responsible for the situation. (RELATED: Donald Trump ‘Very Much Aware’ Of A$AP Rocky’s Arrest In Sweden, Believes He’s Being Held ‘Unfairly’)

“My embassy has been in contact with State Department, members of congress and as well as the White House,” Olofsdotter told TMZ on Thursday. That was about where the positive knowledge ended.

She then added it was “impossible” for her to talk about a specific case. She mostly rambled with no coherent explanation as for why the star rapper was in jail, as she tried to “clarify some misunderstandings that have been portrayed in the American media.” Yeah, the problem in this situation is certainly with the American media.

TMZ also pointed out to Olofsdotter that Rocky’s lawyer “maintains” that his prison cell was “disgusting” upon his arrest, despite what the Swedes might want us to believe.

You can listen to her full comments to TMZ. I would say they certainly didn’t do anything to help Sweden’s side of the case.

This whole situation has gone on long enough. Donald Trump should flex his muscles as president of the United States and put an end to this situation right now.

Do the Swedes think Americans are stupid? How dumb do they think we are? We’ve all seen the A$AP Rocky videos, and it’s clear to anybody with eyes he was 100% in the right.

Why the Swedish government won’t let him go is beyond me.

If I was Trump, I’d tell the Swedes this situation is very simple. I’d tell them A$AP Rocky is coming home one way or another.

How that happens is up to them. They can either let him walk right out of the jail, or we can come get him ourselves.

I’d make it crystal clear we’re praying for the first option, but we have brave warriors ready to execute option number two if necessary.

I’ll be damned if Trump and the American public tolerates an American citizen being unjustly arrested on foreign soil. Sweden has another thing coming if they think we’re going to take this sitting down.

Bring Rocky home. This doesn’t need to be as difficult as Sweden is making it.