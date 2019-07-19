Editorial

Donald Trump Says He Will Call The Swedish Prime Minister To Free A$AP Rocky

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Asap Rocky attend the Dior Menswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 fashion show at Tennis Club de Paris on January 23, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

President Donald Trump will reach out to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to free American music icon A$AP Rocky.

The star rapper has been in custody for weeks after trying to stop two men from following him around while in Sweden. It now looks like that incarceration could be ending soon. (RELATED: Swedish Ambassador Says The White House And State Department Are In Contact Over A$AP Rocky‘s Arrest)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on

Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that he spoke with Kanye West and will soon speak to Löfven to free Rocky. I’m guessing once that phone call is over, Rocky will be a free man very soon after.

My friends, it’s happening. We’re getting A$AP Rocky out of jail, and it seems like it could happen at any moment.

I couldn’t be happier. This entire thing is absolute nonsense. It’s an embarrassment to Sweden, and A$AP Rocky should have been freed a long time ago.

Now, it looks like he’ll be coming home, and people everywhere are smiling ear-to-ear.

Please keep checking back for more updates when we have them. This is a win for America, and I’m so damn excited.

Props to Trump and props to Rocky!