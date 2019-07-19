Donald Trump Says He Will Call The Swedish Prime Minister To Free A$AP Rocky

President Donald Trump will reach out to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to free American music icon A$AP Rocky.

The star rapper has been in custody for weeks after trying to stop two men from following him around while in Sweden. It now looks like that incarceration could be ending soon. (RELATED: Swedish Ambassador Says The White House And State Department Are In Contact Over A$AP Rocky‘s Arrest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that he spoke with Kanye West and will soon speak to Löfven to free Rocky. I’m guessing once that phone call is over, Rocky will be a free man very soon after.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

My friends, it’s happening. We’re getting A$AP Rocky out of jail, and it seems like it could happen at any moment.

I couldn’t be happier. This entire thing is absolute nonsense. It’s an embarrassment to Sweden, and A$AP Rocky should have been freed a long time ago.

Now, it looks like he’ll be coming home, and people everywhere are smiling ear-to-ear.

NEW: Pres. Trump says multiple people have reached out to him to help A$AP Rocky, rapper currently detained in Sweden. “We’ll be working with the State Department, and we hope to get him home soon,” Melania Trump says. https://t.co/QJGLBViRCo pic.twitter.com/6kS9gZ7B2V — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2019

Please keep checking back for more updates when we have them. This is a win for America, and I’m so damn excited.

Props to Trump and props to Rocky!