‘Halloween’ Movies To Be Released In 2020, 2021

There are two new “Halloween” movies coming out over the next couple years.

According to a short video announcing the movies on Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis will return as her iconic character Laurie Strode in “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends.”

The first one will be released October 16, 2020, and “Halloween Ends” will be released October 15, 2021.

Watch the awesome announcement video below.

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.” Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP Happy Halloween 2020/2021 @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #halloweenends pic.twitter.com/mjkZNdYqiY — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 19, 2019

This is super good news for fans of the film series, and I’m excited to see where the new movies pick up. The last film, “Halloween,” seemed to kill off Michael Myers. (RELATED: ‘Halloween ‘ Star Jamie Lee Curtis Responds To People Who Say She’s Anti-Gun)

I’m not really sure how they’re supposed to get two more movies, but I’m here for it. The one released in 2018 was awesome.

I went in with no expectations at all, and I was incredibly impressed. If you haven’t already seen it, I highly suggest that you do.

Plot details aren’t known right now for the upcoming two “Halloween” films, but I’m going to go ahead and guess the body count will by nice and high.

If there’s one thing we can count on when it comes to these films, there will be plenty of death.

The movies might be a solid distance away, but I’m juiced. Can’t wait!