Cristiano Ronaldo Won’t Be Charged For Sexual Assault Allegations From 2009

Soccer icon and current Juventus F.C. forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be charged for a sexual assault dispute dating back to 2009, according to TMZ Sports.

The accuser was Kathryn Mayorga, who agreed to a $375,000 settlement in 2009, but wanted the Las Vegas Police Department to re-open the case because of the expansion of the #MeToo movement. After the case was re-opened, Ronaldo denied all allegations thrown in his direction.

Ronaldo complied with orders from the police department supplying DNA in January for the department to investigate. Prosecutors eventually admitted they could not prove Mayorga’s case “beyond a reasonable doubt.” (RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Responds To Rape Allegation)

The 34-year-old soccer star can now turn his sights back to soccer now that the investigation is over. I am sure Ronaldo was just as surprised as anyone that this situation resurfaced 10 years later.

With the situation resolved and Ronaldo not being subject to any criminal charges, this is a major victory for professional soccer. The last thing soccer needs is one of the most well-known players getting charged for a dispute that occurred 10 years ago.

As for the millions of Ronaldo fans, they can also breathe a huge sigh of relief after the results of this situation ended up in his favor. The soccer legend seems to always be in the news whether it is good or bad, but in this circumstance, it is a major win for the brand.