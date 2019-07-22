Guns and Gear

Next Round Of New Zealand Gun Control Says Owning A Gun Is A Privilege, Not A Right

Prime Minister Jaconda Arden speaks up the upper marae at Waitangi on February 05, 2019 in Waitangi, New Zealand. The Waitangi Day national holiday celebrates the signing of the treaty of Waitangi on February 6, 1840 by Maori chiefs and the British Crown, that granted the Maori people the rights of British Citizens and ownership of their lands and other properties. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Phil Walter/Getty Images

Whitney Tipton Reporter

New Zealand plans to ban gun purchases from foreign visitors, establish a national gun registry and tighten gun licensing rules, according to a law proposed Monday.

The measures represent the second phase of gun control restrictions in response to the March Christchurch mosque shootings, the first being the ban of “military-style” firearms that was enacted just days after the shootings, The Associated Press reported. The shooting caused 51 fatalities. (RELATED: New Zealand Mosque Shootings Take At Least 49 Lives)

“We’re a society that I think has always drawn that very clear distinction,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealanders’ practical needs versus their right to own a gun.

“I don’t think that extends to this view that every New Zealand citizen has the need and right to generally arm itself,” she added.

In this handout image provided by New Zealand Police, collected firearms are seen at Riccarton Racecourse on July 13, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. It is the first firearms collection event to be held in New Zealand following changes to gun laws, providing firearms owners the initial opportunity of many to hand-in prohibited firearms for buy-back and amnesty. The Christchurch event is one of 258 events that will run across the country over the next three months.The NZ Government will pay owners between 25 per cent and 95 per cent of a set base price, depending on condition. It will also compensate dealers and pay for some weapons to be modified to make them legal. The amnesty ends on December 20. (Photo by New Zealand Police/Getty Images)

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 13: In this handout image provided by New Zealand Police, collected firearms are seen at Riccarton Racecourse on July 13, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by New Zealand Police/Getty Images)

The law proposed would outlaw the sale of gun to overseas visitors, require gun licenses to be renewed every five years, create a national gun registry, and allow police to consider mental health factors when granting gun licenses.

Immediately after the shooting, New Zealand passed a ban on “military-style” weapons in April and instituted a buy-back program to reimburse people for turning in the newly banned weapons during the amnesty period, which lasts until Dec. 20.

About 3,200 weapons have been collected since the program officially began, according to the AP.

“The terror attack on March 15 highlighted the flaws in our licensing system,” Ardern said, adding that she hopes the next phase of gun reforms help frame gun ownership as a privilege, according to Reuters.

“The changes announced today have been decades in the making. It is now up to this parliament to deliver in the interests of public and personal safety,” she added.

The New Zealand government is looking to pass the proposed law by the end of 2019.

