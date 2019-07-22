Rep Rashida Tlaib Calls For $20 An Hour Minimum Wage

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib called for a federal minimum wage of up to $20 an hour at a “One Fair Wage” event in Detroit on Sunday.

“Big fights like this one, $15. When we started it, it should have been $15. Now I think it should be $20 … It should be $20 an hour. $18-20 an hour,” Tlaib said in a video posted by America Rising on Monday.

WATCH:

Tlaib and Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingell participated in an event called “Server for an Hour” to support the Raise the Wage Act that passed the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Thursday.

Tlaib brought up the common counter-argument that raising the minimum wage will not actually feel like more money in the wallets of workers.

Fighting for our working families sometimes means walking in their shoes. It was only for an hour, but it was hard work. @HouseDemocrats passed #Fightfor15 #OneFairWage & now the Senate needs to. Thank you to @onefairwage for inviting me into your movement. pic.twitter.com/POihHhC7kE — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 22, 2019

“They say all this is going to raise the cost. But I can tell you, milk has gone up. Eggs has gone up. Everything has gone up. The cost of food has gone up. The cost of a lot of things that we need has gone up already,” she said.

Politicians on the far left have called for a significant increase in the federal minimum wage for years. For example, presidential candidate and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders supports a $15 an hour minimum wage, yet has reportedly been locked in disputes with staff who say their annual salary does not measure up with his commitment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.