Watch Tom Hanks In The Trailer For ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’

The trailer for the new Tom Hanks movie “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” was released early Monday morning.

The plot of the film, according to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube description, is as follows:

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

Judging from the trailer, Hanks is out here hunting for an Academy Award with this movie. We all know the Hollywood star is arguably the greatest actor alive, and this movie looks like it’ll only backup that assertion. (RELATED: Tom Hanks Is Going To Play Mr. Rogers)

He also only makes movies that are critically acclaimed as of late, and “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” looks like it won’t be any different.

Give it a watch below.

The chances I see this movie aren’t high. They’re not high at all, but I have no doubt it’s going to still crush the box office.

Again, Hanks only makes bangers. Everything he touches tends to absolutely blow up in the best way possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on May 17, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Mr. Rogers is one of the most iconic men in all of entertainment history, and Hanks is the perfect man to play him.

They both have pretty much the same mellow personality. I really can’t think of a better fit at all.

You can catch “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” in theaters November 22. My guess is the movie won’t struggle at all to sell tickets.