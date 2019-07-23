Stephen A. Smith Says He’s Been Told Kawhi Leonard Had Demands That Violated The CBA

Kawhi Leonard’s recruitment to the Los Angeles Clippers might have come with some unusual requests.

The former Toronto Raptors star shocked the league when he signed with the Clippers in free agency, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has apparently been told that Leonard’s family had some unknown requests that violated the rules. (RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard)

Smith said the following in part on ESPN on Monday, according to Bleacher Report:

Allegedly, the uncle, Uncle Dennis, was asking for a lot of stuff from the other teams; houses, planes, sponsorship, guaranteed sponsorship money, just as an example. They’re throwing this stuff out there. All of those things are supposedly illegal in the collective bargaining agreement. I have no idea whether this is true or not. I’m not trying to cast any aspersions on Uncle Dennis, but people in NBA circles are talking about this as we speak.

You can watch his full comments below.

You know what kind of response I have to any potential rule breaking by Kawhi? So the hell what! This is the NBA. It’s pro sports.

If you’re not doing everything you can to get yours and get paid, then you’re not trying. The same goes for the teams.

If the Clippers needed to bend some rules to sign Leonard, then that’s what they should do. Short of committing felonies, everything should be on the table.

Who gives a damn if his uncle wants to ride on the team plane. He’s not some bench player. He’s arguably the best player in the league, and he’s coming off a championship.

Again, if you’re not willing to cheat, then you need to understand there are teams out there who will be better than you.

If I was in control of an NBA team, I would be willing to invade a country if it meant getting a player of Leonard’s caliber.

I would cut any deals necessary, grease any hands that needed greasing and go from there. Life isn’t always pretty, and what’s necessary to get the job done often exists in the gray area.

Welcome to the real world, folks. Now, the Clippers need to go out there and win.