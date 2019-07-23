Shawne Merriman Sued Over Alleged Role In Playboy Employee’s Death

Former NFL superstar Shawne Merriman is being sued over the death of a woman a couple of years ago.

According to TMZ on Saturday, he’s being sued for negligence, battery and a violation of the drug dealer liability act for his alleged role in the death of former Playboy employee Kimberly Fattorini in 2017, with whom he was allegedly partying at the time of her death.

According to the lawsuit, Fattorini might have texted a promotor that Merriman had put GHB in her drink. She ultimately overdosed on a cocktail of booze, coke and GHB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) on Jul 20, 2019 at 6:10pm PDT

Police eventually were called to the scene back in 2017 where they reportedly found her “half-naked with her jeans unzipped and unbottoned.”

A friend of Fattorini also allegedly sent a text to a promotor that “Shawn killed her ass, what a f***ing idiot.”

A rep for Merriman told TMZ they have no “knowledge of him being named in any lawsuit” and said the whole thing is “baseless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) on Jun 28, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

He also added “The police thoroughly investigated and found no wrong doing whatsoever by Shawne.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) on Jun 11, 2019 at 8:07pm PDT

This is most certainly an ugly situation, and it just sounds tragic all the way around. Merriman, who played for both the Chargers and Bills, has made some TV appearances since leaving the NFL.

If he’s trying to break into the TV industry, the last thing he wants hanging over his head is a lawsuit. That being said, he’s of course innocent until proven guilty.

Keep checking back for more updates on this situation. It sounds awful all the way around.