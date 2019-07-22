USA Today Predicts The Los Angeles Chargers To Win Super Bowl

The annual USA Today NFL predictions are out for the upcoming season, and they come with a bit of a surprise after naming the Los Angeles Chargers as the expected 2019-2020 NFL champions.

USA Today’s Nate Davis has the Chargers, Steelers, Colts, Patriots, 49ers, Vikings, Falcons and Eagles as the division winners along with the Chiefs, Jaguars, Saints and Bears as the four wildcard teams. (RELATED: NFL Owners Propose 18-Game Season With 16-Game Limit For Players)

Before anyone freaks out about where their team is, these are harmless predictions leading up to the Hall of Fame Game 10 days away. There are several surprises to this list, however, including the Super Bowl champion Chargers.

The Chargers have to figure out a decision with running back Melvin Gordon before we crown them the kings of the AFC, or even the NFL. If Gordon holds out, the Chargers have to bank on 37-year-old Philip Rivers having an MVP season.

Another surprise is with the Cleveland Browns who are projected to miss the playoffs. The Browns won the offseason with Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt joining the young group that is clearly on the rise behind Baker Mayfield. I can’t believe I am saying this but if the Browns miss the playoffs, it would be a shock.

From an NFC standpoint, the only real surprise is the San Francisco 49ers. If the 49ers win the division over the Rams and Seahawks, I would be absolutely shocked. Everyone was riding the Niners ship last season before Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt and that ended up in an abysmal season.

Even if Jimmy G does play a full season, it would be a tough bet for them to win the division. Sean McVay is simply not going to let that happen.

My Philadelphia Eagles going to the Super Bowl is no surprise, especially if Carson Wentz can stay healthy, since they have one of the best rosters in the NFL.

Anything that makes me think of football at this point is just torture. I need it to start and I need it now. Even meaningless preseason games will get me going nuts like it’s a January playoff game.