Taylor Swift Scores 10 Video Music Award Nominations

Taylor Swift got a ton of Video Music Award nominations when they were released Tuesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift tied Ariana Grande for the most nominations with a total of 10. Her nominations include Video of the Year and Song of the Year for “You Need to Calm Down.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Taylor Swift just keeps winning these days. She doesn’t know how to stop all the winning, in fact. She’s got a new album dropping near the end of July, and now she’s primed and ready to clean up at the VMAs.

If you’re not excited, then you’re simply not paying attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 28, 2019 at 8:35am PDT

I know people love to trash Taylor Swift, but it’ll never get old watching her dominate the entertainment industry.

Her critics just never stop chirping. It ultimately doesn’t matter. She just sells albums, sells out concert stadiums and drops bangers.

Anybody who can’t admit those are all facts is simply lying.

Stay frosty, Swift. I can’t wait for “Lover” to drop August 23. It’ll be a day before the start of the college football season, and a great way to welcome in the weekend.

As for the haters, they can go ahead and go away. I know people who hate success when they see it, and that’s all her critics are.