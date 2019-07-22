Taylor Swift Fans Go After Kamala Harris For Fundraising With Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans didn’t have nice things to say about presidential hopeful Kamala Harris fundraising with music mogul Scooter Braun.

Braun hosted a fundraiser for Sen. Harris at his California home Saturday, according to a report published by Page Six. While celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry crashed the party, Swift fans didn’t appreciate Harris fraternizing with Braun.

Many Swift fans took to social media to express their disappointment in the presidential candidate.

“This is confusing. Advocating for strong woman at a Scooter Braun event? I really like you but this is giving me second thoughts,” one user commented on a photo Harris posted of herself with Perry, Grande and Lovato. (RELATED: Scooter Braun Uses Viral Face App To Make Light Of Taylor Swift Feud)

“Because we’re all for ‘believing all women’ and ‘supporting all women’ until it comes to Taylor Swift though, right? doesn’t fit the narrative I guess…” another added.

“Scooter Braun though?” a user pointed out.

Other users criticized Harris for “cozying up” to celebrities.

“Okay we’re gonna lose this election. Please don’t start cozying up to these celebrities. Please,” a user commented.

Another user added, “You’re better than using celebrities to campaign. I love movies and music. But I am not looking to see who Katy Perry is voting for to decide my vote.”

The drama started when Braun acquired Swift’s masters through the purchase of Big Machine Records. Swift penned a post on Tumblr reacting to the purchase calling Braun a “bully” and claimed she didn’t even know about the sale until the news went public.

Now, Harris seems to be stuck in the middle.