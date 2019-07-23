US

Suspected Thief Attempts Getaway By Swimming. Police Catch Him By Waiting Downriver

Charlie Goetzman Contributor

A fugitive tiki bar cook attempted to swim from the law Saturday by jumping into a North Carolina river, only to find the police waiting for him downstream.

The chef, Jesse Lee Boyd, was wanted for several felony charges including 18 felony warrants from Des Moines, Iowa, for forgery and counterfeiting as well as other felony warrants from the U.S. Marshals Office, according to the Lake Lure Police Department.

They attempted to capture Boyd at the Geneva Riverside Tiki Bar, his place of work, but someone tipped him off that the police were looking for him. He fled on foot, according to the Associated Press.

The authorities then saw him jump into the Rocky Broad River, after which they simply waited for him downstream, on the banks of and on a bridge above the river. (RELATED: Fugitive Arrested After Asking For Ride From Louisiana Deputy)

The suspect is being held in a detention center with a $250,00 bond. Police department officials are unsure if he has an attorney.