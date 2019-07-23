Watch New ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’ Trailer

Another trailer for “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” dropped Tuesday, and it’s awesome.

The plot of the movie, according to Deadline, is as follows:

It’s 1968 in America, and change is blowing in the wind. But seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

Judging from the new trailer, this movie is going to be absolutely terrifying, and I’m here for it. As the loyal readers of the site know, I’ve been hyping this movie a decent amount ever since I got wind of it.

I’m not a huge horror guy, but I’m down for anything that has a great nostalgic vibe to it, which it looks like this one does. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark‘)

Check out the newest trailer below. It’s pretty great.

Like I said, I’m all for “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” It’s got the old school vibe, it looks scary as all hell and it looks like we’re going to have a ton of a suspense and action.

That’s more than enough for me to give it a shot, and I’m rarely wrong when it comes to movies.

You can see “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” in theaters August 9. It should be a great one. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the latest trailer.