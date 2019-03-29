Watch The Trailer For ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” looks like it’s going to be an outstanding horror film.

The plot of the film, which is based off a book series, is as follows, according to CBS:

It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

Watch a trailer for the CBS film below.

I’m a bit of a fan of horror films, and there’s nothing better than scary flicks that take place in small town America.

I might be biased as hell because I’m from a small town, but they just feel so awesome and nostalgic. Something tells me that this film from Guillermo del Toro won’t disappoint one bit. It looks like it’s got the coming of age angle, it looks like it’s going to be chilling and I’m down to give that a shot. (RELATED: Watch Kevin Costner And Woody Harrelson In The Trailer For The Bonnie & Clyde Film ‘The Highwaymen’)

The thing with horror films is that there isn’t much of a middle ground when it comes to quality. They’re either great or they suck. I can’t remember if there are any that are just okay.

I either love them or hate them. That might not be rational, but it’s the way I work. Something tells me that this one is going to be solid.

check it out in theaters August 9.

